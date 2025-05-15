King of the Hill: Hank confronts modern technology (and hates it) in official poster for the revival

Hulu ordered a revival of King of the Hill over two years ago, and the first official look at the new animated series has arrived in the form of a brand-new poster. You can check that out below.

Most animated shows keep their characters at the same age forever, but the revival of King of the Hill will find the series leaping forward in time. As you can see, the gang are looking a little older (with Boomhauer somehow looking like he’s aged the most) and good ol’ Hank Hill is just as exasperated by modern technology as you would expect. Bill is receiving a food delivery by Mega Lo Eats, Dale is wearing a VR headset and vaping, and Boomhauer is immersed in his tablet. In the background, a drone is delivering a case of Alamo beer.

Mike Judge is back to voice Hank and Boomhauer, alongside Kathy Najimy as Peggy, Pamela Adlon as Bobby, Stephen Root as Bill, Ashley Gardner as Nancy, and Lauren Tom as Minh and Connie. Judge will also executive produce alongside Greg Daniels, with Saladin Patterson serving as showrunner. “ We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago, ” said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. “ This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group. “

Johnny Hardwick, who voices Dale Gribble, sadly died in 2023, but he had apparently completed work on “ a couple ” of the new episodes. It’s not certain what will happen to the character; They may retire him or perhaps someone else has taken over the voice. 20th Television Animation and Hulu issued the following joint statement: “ Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years. Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed. “

A sneak peek of the revival will be screened at the ATX TV Festival during a panel with the cast and crew on May 30th. The show doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected to debut on Hulu later this year.