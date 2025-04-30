Kit Harington recalls Bella Ramsey helping him with his lines on Game of Thrones: “That child actor is wiping me off the screen”

When Bella Ramsey made their television debut on Game of Thrones as Lady Lyanna Mormont, Kit Harington was blown away by this young actor who seemed to steal the scene effortlessly. In a conversation for Interview Magazine, Ramsey recalled a moment when they helped Harington when he was having trouble with his lines.

“ I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you, ” Ramsey said. “ Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how awful.’ But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like. ‘Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.’ “

Harington recalled the moment, which he said was “ quite humiliating, ” but it made him realize he needed to put in more effort. “ It wasn’t [annoying] at all. If anything I was like, ‘Oh god, I’ve got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.’ ” he said. “ Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness.’ “

He added that everyone knew Ramsey was something special during their time on Game of Thrones. “ You brought a confidence and clarity that was quite unusual for a young actor, ” Harington said. “ It didn’t feel like working with a child. It felt like working with a very experienced actor. “