The Last of Us Season 2 gets a packed 4K Blu-ray release

HBO’s The Last of Us is continuing its acclaimed programming with a season 3, which had been announced before season 2 even premiered. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, provided the following statement: “It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of The Last of Us is. Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.“

Now, you can own season 2 in physical form with the newly announced 4K Blu-ray set. Blu-ray.com reports that the hit HBO show will release the complete seven-episode saga in regular HD and ultra-HD with a plethora of special features and it’s slated to hit retailers on September 23.

The description reads,

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Season two returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars as therapist, Gail.

The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (Emmy® Award-winning creator of HBO’s “Chernobyl”) and Neil Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning “The Last of Us” franchise and Naughty Dog Studio Head). The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.”

