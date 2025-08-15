Movie News

The directors of KPop Demon Hunters are reportedly in talks to helm a sequel to the unstoppable animated action film

In a year with no shortage of great films like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners or Zach Cregger’s Weapons, one film that’s going above and beyond the call of duty is Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation‘s KPop Demon Hunters. This surprise sensation with endless potential has taken the world by storm. In the film, a world-renowned K-Pop girl group balances their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as demon hunters. In addition to being a drop-dead-gorgeous visual feast and emotionally-charged action drama with genuine stakes, the soundtrack for KPop Demon Hunters is tearing up the charts and racking millions of views across social media. It was only a matter of time before whispers about a sequel, spinoffs, and more began. That day has come!

According to Matthew Belloni at Puck, KPop directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are in talks to return for a follow-up to the original musical. In his write-up, Belloni says he confirmed that Sony is in the process of negotiating with Kang and Applehans, though details are unknown. Belloni also spoke with John Mass, president of Content Partners, which buys and sells libraries, to estimate KPop Demon Hunters’ worth. “It’s impossible to put a value on this franchise,” Mass told Belloni, “but given the viewership numbers and plans for sequels and spinoffs, and the popularity of the music, it may end up being comparable to the Disney animated hits.”

With the proper brand management, KPop Demon Hunters could become a billion-dollar franchise. The film launched to rave reviews in late June and has since become an unstoppable cinematic force. I can’t open a social media app without being bombarded by KPop Demon Hunter clips, first reactions, song analysis, and more! Rightfully so, as KPop Demon Hunters is not only a perfect 10 animation, it’s my favorite film of 2025 so far. If Sony plays their cards right, they could ride the KPop train for years, with stories about minor characters from the original film begging to be told, and more chart-topping tracks to produce. An official announcement from Sony about a KPop Demon Hunters sequel feels inevitable, and I bet that’s not all we get.

Source: Puck
