Krazy House trailer: Nick Frost horror comedy is set to premiere at Sundance

A trailer has been unveiled for Krazy House, a Nick Frost / Alicia Silverstone horror comedy that will be premiering at Sundance

By

Nick Frost of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz stars in the new horror comedy Krazy House, which is set to have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (being held from January 18th through the 28th). In anticipation of this premiere screening, a trailer for Krazy House has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above.

Here’s the Sundance description of Krazy House: (Directors and Screenwriters: Steffen Haars, Flip van der Kuil, Producer: Maarten Swart) — When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, Bernie has to man up and save his ’90s sitcom family. Cast: Nick Frost, Alicia Silverstone, Jan Bijvoet, Gaite Jansen, Walt Klink, Kevin Connolly. World Premiere. Fiction. Available online for Public.

And another synopsis: Set in the 90s, “Krazy House” is about religious homemaker Bernie (Frost) and his sitcom family. When Russian workers in Bernie’s house turn out to be wanted criminals, they make Bernie and his family tear the place up in search of some old hidden loot. In order to free himself, Bernie has to man up and save his imprisoned family, while slowly going crazy.

Made with the support of Netherlands Film Production, Netherlands Film Fund, and the Abraham Tuschinski Fund Foundation, Krazy House was filmed in Amsterdam. Speaking with Variety, Frost said this was “a completely bonkers project to be a part of and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it.” Silverstone also enjoyed the production, telling The Hollywood Reporter she “had a ball” working on the film.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like this movie is going to be a blast to watch as well. Sure, the synopses keep referring to Bernie having a ’90s sitcom family, but I didn’t expect the movie to be presented in the style of a ’90s sitcom… although it looks like it breaks out of the sitcom style when the violence kicks in.

What did you think of the Krazy House trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d want to watch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The post-Sundance release plans haven’t been announced yet.

