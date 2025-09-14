Last Action Hero: Why underestimating the brilliance of Schwarzenegger’s action comedy would be a big mistake

Anyone who grew up chewing bullets like popcorn while experiencing action films in the 1980s remembers the thrill of watching box office behemoths like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone paint the silver screen crimson with the blood of nameless hundreds in the spirit of entertainment. Back then, exploding squibs, agonizing screams, and timeless one-liners ruled the genre, with movies like Commando, Cobra, and Die Hard becoming staples of Family Movie Night. The ’80s stand as one of Hollywood’s most iconic eras. At the same time, modern action movies often pay tribute to the classics but fail to perfect the formula of muscly men mowing down minions with precision and a smile.

One of the best aspects of ’80s action movies is their appearance of self-awareness. Legends like Schwarzenegger and Stallone knew the type of audiences that buttered their bread despite dalliances with questionable comedies like Junior or Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. The duo built their empires brick by brick by tapping into testosterone-fueled fantasies, sweaty sex appeal, and cadences that gave everyone a pass regarding subpar impersonations.

Eventually, the staples of ’80s action movies became gems in an ornate crown forged from endearing predictability. This pattern provided filmmakers with a sure-fire blueprint to please general audiences, hoping to shut their brains off for an hour and forty minutes. It was only a matter of time before someone collected these trappings to give them a National Lampoon-like ribbing for an otherwise genuine action film. And who better to lead an action-packed parody of the genre that made him a household name than Arnold Schwarzenegger? That’s right, folks. We’ve got your magic ticket to a look back at how Die Hard director John McTiernan transformed the spaces on an ’80s action Bingo card into an underrated and underappreciated action-comedy classic with Last Action Hero.

Because Last Action Hero is over thirty years old, it could be a big mistake not to review the film’s outrageous premise and plot. In Last Action Hero, ten-year-old Danny Madigan (played by Austin O’Brien) inherits a magic ticket from his projectionist friend Nick, played by Mrs. Doubtfire and Hill Street Blues actor Robert Prosky. The ticket, a gift from the great escapist and illusionist Harry Houdini, gives its holder the power to walk between the real world and the one realized in movies. When Danny accidentally lands in the latest action blockbuster featuring his favorite over-the-top action hero, Jack Slater (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger), Danny must embrace the absurdity until he can convince Jack that he’s in real danger and the veil between fantasy and reality isn’t as black and white as Jack Slater’s version of William Shakespear’s Hamlet. [Insert Slater’s Hamlet clip here]

Interestingly, the theater in Last Action Hero, where all the magic happens, is called the Pandora, a nod to the Greek myth about the first human woman created by Hephaestus, who opened a jar left in her care containing sickness, death and other evils. Considering Danny opens a potential portal to Hell – depending on what movie he’s watching while holding the magic ticket – the theater acts as a conduit for chaos.

In addition to O’Brien playing the plucky kid sidekick and Schwarzenegger serving more ham than an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet as the quintessential silver-screen commando, Jack Slater, Charles Dance plays Benedict, a henchman with a zero-tolerance policy for malapropism and a glass eye for every occasion. Anthony Quinn of Lawrence of Arabia fame plays the Sicilian crime lord Tony Vivaldi. In contrast, The Monster Squad‘s Tom Noonan plays The Ripper, an ax-wielding murderer and one of Jack Slater’s most vile adversaries, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras plays Whitney, aka Meredith, Jack Slater’s bubbly badass of a daughter.

There are two types of people in this world: those who recognize the overt silliness of Last Action Hero and those who don’t know how to take the joke. When it comes to raking action movies over the coals, McTiernan’s film uses its “stranger in a strange land” conceit to significant effect, with Danny not only embracing his circumstances but taking time to relish in the fantasy of partnering with his on-screen hero, Jack. Danny knows the rules of Jack Slater’s world, and as long as he abides by them, he can act out his childhood fantasies free of most consequences.

Last Action Hero takes a slightly different approach to comedy than other parodies, such as Charlie Sheen’s Hot Shots movies, Leslie Nielsen’s latest joint, or something as genuinely clever and excellent as the Star Trek send-up Galaxy Quest. Instead of recreating specific jokes from past films, Last Action Hero spoofs tropes across an entire genre. The list of gags made at the expense of ’80s and ’90s action movies is vast, but let’s highlight some of the film’s most overtly winking moments for posterity’s sake. If you’re concerned about spoilers for a movie over three decades old, I’ve got nothing for you.

Frank McRae delivers one of my favorite performances throughout Last Action Hero as Jack Slater’s hot-headed commanding officer, Lieutenant Dekker. We’ve met men like him in movies like Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys 2, Point Break, and more. Characters like Lieutenant Dekker are always one outburst away from an aneurysm, and they’ve always got the best “I’ve had it up to here with your shenanigans” rankouts.

When audiences aren’t enjoying the sight of smoke escaping Liutenent Dekker’s ears, they can enjoy other jokes at the expense of ’80s and ’90s action films, like monologuing typically leads to a bullet in the back, a dying police officer using his final words to burble, “Two days to retirement,” how reloading your gun wastes precious henchmen killin’ time, cars exploding in midair or crashing into a random burlesque dressing room with scantily clad dancers fleeing in terror, convenient costume changes, or napkins that function like an industrial strength tar remover. The list goes on and on.

I’ll also point out that the action genre isn’t the only style of movie Last Action Hero taps into. The premise of the film revolves around a young kid escaping into a fantasy world, much like Bastian in Wolfgang Petersen’s The NeverEnding Story, Frank Oz’s Labyrinth, Walter Murch’s Return to Oz, or C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia. Only, instead of a lilting and fanciful orchestral soundtrack, Last Action Hero is powered by the sound of heavy metal, with bands like Alice in Chains, AC/DC, Megadeth, Queensryche, Fishbone, and Anthrax rattling your cage as Jack Slater and Danny swerve through crowded streets in a 1969 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible.

Opinions about Last Action Hero vary wildly from one cinephile to the next. However, I find it challenging to take umbridge with a parody that, by design, doesn’t have a self-serious bone in its body. Whether it’s rolling the dice on mismatched cop team-ups, breaking the fourth wall, or presenting a glut of celebrity cameos from Sharon Stone to Robert Patrick or Danny DeVito as the voice of a hardboiled cartoon cat with a furball problem, Last Action Hero knows its audience and place within the genre.

There aren’t too many Hollywood hills I’d die on. Still, I’ll go to my grave saying Last Action Hero is an underappreciated romp that never deserved to be judged alongside the vainglorious films it’s taking the piss out of. Schwarzenegger remains a legend despite the film’s rocky reception, and it makes for a fantastic comfort watch on days when you think you might be getting too old for this shit. At the day’s end, Last Action Hero is your magic ticket to comedy with a wink and nod to some of Hollywood’s best tropes and trivialities.