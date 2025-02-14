The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7 will consist of monthly double features

Last year, Shudder renewed The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs for a supersized sixth season that was designed to make sure that legendary movie host / drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs would be an even more consistent presence on the streaming service throughout the year. Normally, a season of The Last Drive-In would see Joe Bob hosting double features every Friday for ten weeks straight. The sixth season took a different approach, having Joe Bob host a single movie every other Friday. Right before that season wrapped up at the end of August, it was announced that Shudder had ordered another season of the show – and now, we’ve learned that the format is getting another shake-up for The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs season 7. Confirmed by Joe Bob himself, this season will consist of monthly double feature episodes, airing on the first Friday of every month. It premieres on Friday, March 7 at 9pm ET.

Joe Bob wrote on social media, “ This season’s episodes will all be double features that air the first Friday of every month from March throughout the year, with episodes going on-demand the Sunday after each premieres. ” When this season was first ordered, Joe Bob said, “ The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a seventh season! That means that we’re gonna continue to do deep dives for another year with great movies and not-so-great movies and horrible movies and lots of hijinks and shenanigans. “

On The Last Drive-In, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movies, talking about their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings. Joe Bob is joined on every episode by Diana Prince as Darcy the Mail Girl.

I’d rather the double features be more frequent than just once a month, but I’ll happily take any Joe Bob I can get.