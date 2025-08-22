Go, Beavers!: Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke on the third and final film in their lesbian B-movie trilogy

Honey Don’t! is now playing in theaters. The film is the second installment of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s lesbian B-movie trilogy, but will we actually see the third movie? While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Coen and Cooke spilled a few more details on what will be the third and final entry: Go, Beavers!
Unlike the first two movies (Drive-Away Dolls & Honey Don’t!), the third film will not be a crime caper. “It’s a story about a lesbian crew team coming together for their 10th year college reunion and kind of traveling down the river of life, what they experience,” said Cooke.
Coen added that the script isn’t complete, and they’re “working on a couple of things, that being one of them.” As you might expect, they also hope to cast Margaret Qualley in Go, Beavers!. “We will definitely find a role for her,” Cooke said. In a separate interview, Qualley said, “I’d do anything with Ethan and Tricia.” Cooke and Coen would also like to bring back Beanie Feldstein and Bill Camp, who both appeared in Drive-Away Dolls.
The pair never intended to develop a lesbian B-movie trilogy, with Coen saying, “It was just a fun thing to write.” But once they finished the second movie, they “had to call it a trilogy. Because who does two of anything? You gotta at least promise a third one.“
Like Drive-Away Dolls, Honey Don’t! has received mixed reviews. Our own Tyler Nichols wasn’t a fan. “I really wanted to like Honey Don’t!, but even at 89 minutes, I was just waiting for this to be over,” Nichols wrote. “From a random conclusion, to so many detours that it feels like it doesn’t even know what it wants to be, I just found myself frustrated. This wanted to be Burn After Reading, but its script isn’t strong enough to illicit any kind of reaction. Neither are the characters, who mostly just spout supposedly witty dialogue. It fails to connect and results in a very shallow experience. Here’s hoping the Coens can reunite because the output has been more disappointing than not when they’re apart.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.