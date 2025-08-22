Go, Beavers!: Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke on the third and final film in their lesbian B-movie trilogy

Honey Don’t! is now playing in theaters. The film is the second installment of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s lesbian B-movie trilogy, but will we actually see the third movie? While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Coen and Cooke spilled a few more details on what will be the third and final entry: Go, Beavers!

Unlike the first two movies (Drive-Away Dolls & Honey Don’t!), the third film will not be a crime caper. “ It’s a story about a lesbian crew team coming together for their 10th year college reunion and kind of traveling down the river of life, what they experience, ” said Cooke.

Coen added that the script isn’t complete, and they’re “ working on a couple of things, that being one of them. ” As you might expect, they also hope to cast Margaret Qualley in Go, Beavers!. “ We will definitely find a role for her, ” Cooke said. In a separate interview, Qualley said, “ I’d do anything with Ethan and Tricia. ” Cooke and Coen would also like to bring back Beanie Feldstein and Bill Camp, who both appeared in Drive-Away Dolls.

The pair never intended to develop a lesbian B-movie trilogy, with Coen saying, “ It was just a fun thing to write. ” But once they finished the second movie, they “ had to call it a trilogy. Because who does two of anything? You gotta at least promise a third one. “