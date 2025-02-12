Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley are bringing “something special” to Scream 7

A couple of weeks ago, Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures made a surprising casting announcement, revealing that Scott Foley, who played the Ghostface killer in Scream 3, is returning for Scream 7 , even though his character was killed off. That was quickly followed by another surprising announcement: Matthew Lillard, who was a Ghostface killer in the original Scream and also appeared to be killed off, will also be appearing in Scream 7. Now, their co-star Mason Gooding has said in an interview that Foley and Lillard are bringing “something special” to the film, and Foley and another co-star Mark Consuelos, took a moment to discuss being set up in the same hotel during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. You can watch the Foley / Consuelos clip in the embed above, and Gooding’s quote can be found below.

Spyglass and Paramount once intended to make a Scream 7 that would have starred Scream (2022) and Scream VI leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, with Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm. But then Ortega allegedly asked for a substantial pay raise – and as we saw when Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute, these pay issues don’t tend to work out. Then Barrera was fired from the project after comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war didn’t go over well with executives at Spyglass. Landon dropped out the of the project soon after. So Scream 7 has been re-developed, Campbell has signed on to return as franchise heroine Sidney Prescott, back in the lead role, while Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original Scream, directs the film from a screenplay by 2022’s Scream and Scream VI writer Guy Busick, who crafted the story with his co-writer on the fifth and sixth films, James Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt is also a producer on the most recent sequels.)

Neve Campbell, Mason Gooding, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and Mark Consuelos are joined in the cast by Isabel May of the Yellowstone prequel 1883, who has signed on to play Sidney’s daughter; Mckenna Grace of the Ghostbusters franchise, Grace’s Ghostbusters co-star Celeste O’Connor, Gen V‘s Asa Germann, The Fabelmans‘ Sam Rechner, Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Camp, fellow franchise star Courteney Cox, who reprises the role of reporter / author Gale Weathers, Joel McHale (Community) as Sidney’s husband Mark Evans, and Ethan Embry (The Devil’s Candy). Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown are back as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin from Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

Gooding told Entertainment Weekly (with thanks to Collider for sharing the quote), “ Matthew Lillard’s been a huge part of my understanding and love for the medium for a very long time. … When you consider his work in the context of [the first] Scream, you realize that was actually him kind of reining it in and being more grounded given the circumstances. To see where they’re taking that understanding and dynamic in 7 is far different than I imagine anyone will be able to anticipate, and they will absolutely deliver. ” Gooding added that Foley is incredible and that Scream 3 is a secret pleasure of his. He ended by saying, “ I cannot wait for people to see what they’re cooking, so to speak, with Matthew and Scott… because it’s something special. “

