Will Lioness come back for a third season? Affirmative. The Taylor Sheridan show has now been given a long-awaited renewal

Although Taylor Sheridan has no shortage of projects on Paramount+, his series Lioness premiered its second season last December with no word following the season on whether it would continue or not. Lioness — which you may have also seen as Special Ops: Lioness – had a wildly successful debut season, proving to have Paramount+’s most-watched premiere at that time. With that — and the massive fanbase Sheridan has amassed — no doubt people wanted more after season two. The second season was even confirmed before the first even premiered, just to give an idea of how much stake Paramount has in Sheridan.

So, after months pass, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Paramount+ has renewed Lioness for a third season. This past summer, there was word that a new season order was imminent, but the network has now confirmed it. The delay of the renewal was reportedly to accommodate the schedules of the all-star cast. The all-star cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. There are currently no other details revealed on what the next season has in store for viewers.