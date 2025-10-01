Will Lioness come back for a third season? Affirmative. The Taylor Sheridan show has now been given a long-awaited renewal

Although Taylor Sheridan has no shortage of projects on Paramount+, his series Lioness premiered its second season last December with no word following the season on whether it would continue or not. Lioness — which you may have also seen as Special Ops: Lioness – had a wildly successful debut season, proving to have Paramount+’s most-watched premiere at that time. With that — and the massive fanbase Sheridan has amassed — no doubt people wanted more after season two. The second season was even confirmed before the first even premiered, just to give an idea of how much stake Paramount has in Sheridan.
So, after months pass, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Paramount+ has renewed Lioness for a third season. This past summer, there was word that a new season order was imminent, but the network has now confirmed it. The delay of the renewal was reportedly to accommodate the schedules of the all-star cast. The all-star cast includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. There are currently no other details revealed on what the next season has in store for viewers.
As per Paramount+: “In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.” The cast also features Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.
Our Alex Maidy gave the first episode of the series a glowing review, stating, “With a fascinating concept and two very capable actors in lead roles, Special Ops: Lioness premieres with an episode that literally blows things up at the start and never lets go for a full hour. There have been a lot of military-centric series over the years, but few have been as rousing to me as this one. Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira live up to the title of this series as fierce warriors. Few series have hooked me after one episode the way Special Ops: Lioness has and I cannot wait to see more.”