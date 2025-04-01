Lionsgate roars at CinemaCon with previews for Power Ballad, Good Fortune, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, and more

Lionsgate continues to roar at CinemaCon 2025 as one announcement after the other hits the con floor. In addition to previewing movies like Ballerina, The Housemaid, The Long Walk, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and confirming projects like American Psycho, John Wick 5, the Donnie Yen-directed Caine spinoff, and an animated John Wick prequel, Lionsgate keeps the hits coming by teasing more of the studio’s upcoming releases.

First up is John Carrey’s latest film, Power Ballad, starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. In the preview, Rudd plays a wedding singer who impresses a massive Justin Timberlake-style boy band leader played by Jonas. The two became friends and started writing music together. Jonas’s character wants to break free of his pop star image as his career is in freefall. With Rudd by his side, they make musical magic. However, Jonas’s character pulls a fast one and steals their song to pass it off as his own. Rudd’s character tries to prove he wrote it, but he doesn’t understand why he’s being taken advantage of. Rudd hits the road to confront his former musical partner. Our editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, says Power Ballad looks like a fantastic role for Rudd.

Another movie from Lionsgate is the next film in the Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. Chris said the new movie looks more significant in scope and scale. Lionsgate is high on Ruben Fleischer, with this being the director’s fourth film with Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg after Zombieland and others. Morgan Freeman, 87, returns for the sequel, with another cast member being 17. The age gap makes Now You See Me, Now You Don’t appeal to many ages. Most of the tricks in the new film are practical, and yes, Isla Fisher will return! The movie focuses on a new team that idolizes the Horsemen. They team up with Eisenberg’s character to steal the Hart Diamond, as the family that owns it, headed by Rosamund Pike, funds terrorism. Dave Franco appears to have plenty of fight scenes, while Mark Ruffalo is mysteriously absent from the footage.

We also saw the first official trailer for Good Fortune, which Chris wrote extensively about last year. Aziz Ansari directs and stars. He plays the employee of a tech bro, played by Seth Rogen. Keanu Reeves is his guardian angel. Reeves switches Ansari and Rogen’s roles, making Ansari the tech bro. Ansari loves being a tech guru and refuses to switch back. Because he screwed up so royally, Reeves must live on Earth. Reeves becomes Rogen’s slacker roommate, and hilarity ensues.

