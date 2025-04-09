Ingrid Goes West helmer Matt Spicer to direct John Cena and Eric André in the unexpected reunion comedy Little Brother

John Cena and Eric André are having a family reunion of sorts! It’s true! Ingrid Goes West director Matt Spicer is getting behind the camera for Little Brother, an upcoming comedy written by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, with John Cena and Eric André set to star. The project, announced last year, focuses on a famous real estate agent whose carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.

While Spicer’s directed episodes of shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Dollface, Angelyne, and American Horror Stories, Little Brother is his latest feature since 2017’s Ingrid Goes West. In the film about a parasocial relationship taken too far, a woman (Aubrey Plaza) moves to LA after leaving a psychiatric ward to stalk an Instagram star. However, her dark plans turn darker after everything spirals out of control. In addition to Plaza, Ingrid Goes West features a killer cast with Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyat Russell, Billy Magnussen, and Pom Klementieff starring as primary players in the madness.

Ingrid Goes West demonstrates Spicer’s keen eye for dark comedy and directing whip-smart cast chemistry. John Cena and Eric André are proven comedic geniuses (in my opinion), and the thought of them starring alongside one another for an invasive comedy is exciting.

With movies like The Suicide Squad, Barbie, Ricky Stanicky, Jackpot!, and television series like DC’s Peacemaker and Kevin Hart’s Die Hart saga, Cena can tickle funny bones just as easily as he breaks them in WWE’s square circle. Meanwhile, Eric André is a prankster who brings absurdist comedy to roles for projects like Trolls Band Together, Disenchantment, The Righteous Gemstones, Abbott Elementary, and more.

It’s tricky to avoid family members when they come knocking. Turning them away is rarely an option as guilt and familial bonds settle in. How do you cope with someone who could turn your life upside down while you’re riding high on your own success? Perhaps we’ll have an answer when John Cena, Eric André, and Matt Spicer join forces for Little Brother.