Josh Duhamel & Jeremy Ray Taylor are mismatched hitmen in the explosive trailer for the buddy action comedy London Calling

If there’s one thing hitmen hate, it’s offing the wrong target. Taking out the wrong person often creates nothing but headaches for hired killers, especially when the person is lying at your feet and looks an awful lot like someone close to your former crime boss. Making a mistake like this means you need to call in favors. However, what if the person helping you out needs something in return? What if they need you to be a glorified babysitter for a seemingly inept rookie with zero experience in the assassination game? Thanks to Allan Ungar’s London Calling trailer, we’re about to find out!

Mannequin Films is ready to put Josh Duhamel in its crosshairs for the London Calling trailer, starring the Shotgun Wedding and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star as Tommy Ward, a killer hoping to skip town after a case of mistaken identity pisses off the wrong people.

Here’s the official synopsis for London Calling, courtesy of Mannequin Films:

“After fleeing the UK from a job gone wrong, a down on his luck hitman is forced to babysit the son of his new crime boss and show him how to become a man.”

Tagging alongside Tommy before he can disappear is Julian (Jeremy Ray Taylor), the son of Tommy’s new boss, Benson (Rick Hoffman). Benson thinks his son is too soft and wants Tommy to show him the ropes before helping him lay low. With no choice but to accept Benson’s offer, Tommy takes Julian under his wing for a dangerous mission that could get them killed. As Tommy and Julian form an unlikely bond, Tommy discovers more to Julian than meets the eye, such as his keen marksmanship, thanks to countless hours of playing Fortnite. While watching each other’s backs, Tommy and Julian form a dynamic duo of questionable proportions.

Allan Ungar (Bandit, Sympathy for the Devil) directs London Calling from a script he co-wrote with Quinn Wolfe and Omer Levin Menekse. Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, the Maze Runner franchise) also stars as Tommy’s former boss, Freddy Darby.

