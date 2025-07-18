London Calling: Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor buddy action film gets a new poster

Quiver Distribution is ready to get Josh Duhamel driving on the wrong side of the road in the newly released one-sheet poster for London Calling. The Shotgun Wedding and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star portrays Tommy Ward, a killer hoping to skip town after a case of mistaken identity pisses off the wrong people. However, he will be paired up with the unlikeliest prospect for an aspiring contract killer. The mismatched duo hits the road for a zany adventure when Duhamel’s character tries everything in his power to mentor the kid and keep him from getting them both killed.



Here’s the official synopsis for London Calling, courtesy of Quiver Distribution:

“After fleeing the UK from a job gone wrong, a down on his luck hitman is forced to babysit the son of his new crime boss and show him how to become a man.”

Tagging alongside Tommy before he can disappear is Julian (Jeremy Ray Taylor), the son of Tommy’s new boss, Benson (Rick Hoffman). Benson thinks his son is too soft and wants Tommy to show him the ropes before helping him lay low. With no choice but to accept Benson’s offer, Tommy takes Julian under his wing for a dangerous mission that could get them killed. As Tommy and Julian form an unlikely bond, Tommy discovers more to Julian than meets the eye, such as his keen marksmanship, thanks to countless hours of playing Fortnite. While watching each other’s backs, Tommy and Julian form a dynamic duo of questionable proportions.

Allan Ungar (Bandit, Sympathy for the Devil) directs London Calling from a script he co-wrote with Quinn Wolfe and Omer Levin Menekse. Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, the Maze Runner franchise) also stars as Tommy’s former boss, Freddy Darby.

London Calling comes to theaters on September 19.

What do you think about Allan Ungar’s London Calling trailer, starring Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor? Let us know in the comments section below.