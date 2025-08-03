Loni Anderson, who rose to fame playing Jennifer Marlowe, the glamorous and quick-witted receptionist on the hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 79. According to the Associated Press, Anderson died following a long illness. Further details have not yet been made public.

For those who might be too young to remember, WKRP in Cincinnati was widely regarded as one of the sharpest and funniest comedies of its era. Set at a struggling FM radio station in Cincinnati, the show followed a ragtag group of staffers, including bumbling station manager Arthur Carlson (Gordon Jump), straight-laced GM Andy Travis (Gary Sandy), DJs Dr. Johnny Fever (Howard Hesseman) and Venus Flytrap (Tim Reid), smarmy ad salesman Herb Tarlek (Frank Bonner), anxious newsman Les Nessman (Richard Sanders), and reporter Bailey Quarters (Jan Smithers).

Among them, Anderson probably had the quickest rise to fame. Her portrayal of Jennifer—a blonde bombshell who was anything but a dumb blonde—made her an overnight sensation. She quickly became a pin-up icon of the late 1970s and early ’80s, her fame further amplified by her high-profile marriage to actor Burt Reynolds, then one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The two co-starred in the racing film, Stoker Ace, before a contentious divorce in the ’90s turned the pair into tabloid mainstays.

Following WKRP, Anderson remained active in television, starring in various series, TV movies, and even reprising her role in a short-lived revival of the show. Unfortunately, due to expensive music licensing issues —WKRP hasn’t enjoyed the same streaming presence as many of its contemporaries. Still, episodes like the legendary “Turkeys Away” have endured as comedy classics.

Anderson was preceded in death by several of her WKRP co-stars, including Gordon Jump, Howard Hesseman, and Frank Bonner, as well as series creator Hugh Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Flick—of the folk group The Brothers Four—and two children.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace.