Looking Through Water trailer: Michael Douglas stars alongside his real-life son

Good Deed Entertainment has released the first trailer for Looking Through Water, a drama which stars Michael Douglas and his real-life son, Cameron Douglas.

Based on Bob Rich’s novel of the same name, Looking Through Water follows a New York executive who reconnects with his estranged father during a fishing tournament in San Pedro, Belize, that transforms three generations. Roberto Sneider (Tear This Heart Out) directed from a script by Rowdy Herrington (Road House) and Zach Dean (The Gorge). The film also stars Michael Stahl-David, David Morse, and Walker Scobell. It’s set to hit theaters on September 12.

It’s possible that this could be one of Douglas’s last projects. The 80-year-old actor recently revealed that he’s more or less retired these days. “ I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop. I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. ” he said. “ I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy just to watch my wife work. “

Another possible project is Reagan & Gorbachev, a limited series from Paramount TV Studios directed by James Foley (House of Cards). However, it’s been several years since we last heard anything about this one, so it could be dead in the water. The series dramatizes President Reagan’s and Soviet leader Gorbachev’s 1986 meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland. The two-day summit was meant to be a precursor to future talks, but ended up setting the stage for a comprehensive arms control agreement the following year. Douglas was announced to play Ronald Reagan, with Christoph Waltz playing Mikhail Gorbachev. The project was previously set up as a movie over a decade ago, so maybe this one doesn’t want to happen.

What did you think of the trailer for Looking Through Water? Do you think this will end up being Douglas’s final project?