Michael Douglas seemingly announces retirement

Michael Douglas teased it just last month, but now it seems as if he officially has retirement on the brain…although he’s still hesitant to make it official.

At a recent press conference at the Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (via EW), Michael Douglas, now 80, said retirement was imminent anyway, his last credit coming in the MCU with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop. I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.” He added, “I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy just to watch my wife work.” Douglas married Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000.

Prior to any talk of retirement on this level, Michael Douglas found a new audience through the MCU, playing Hank Pym in the Ant-Man movies as well as Avengers: Endgame. And even if he did officially announce his retirement today, Michael Douglas still has a project lined up that will keep him in the spotlight: a movie starring alongside grandson Cameron Douglas, Looking Through Water, set to be distributed through Good Deed Entertainment. That movie tells of a father and son reuniting and taking part in a fishing tournament. Douglas most recently portrayed Benjamin Franklin in the Apple TV+ miniseries Franklin, which aired on the streamer last year.

Michael Douglas has had a long, storied career, so a retirement as an octogenarian is certainly well-deserved. Making his move in the late ‘60s, Douglas successfully stepped out of father Kirk’s shadow by starring in hit series The Streets of San Francisco and soon after producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Picture. And then there’s The China Syndrome and Romancing the Stone and Wall Street and Falling Down and Wonder Boys and on and on.

What is your favorite Michael Douglas movie and performance? Give us your picks below!