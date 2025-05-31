Interviews: Tim Miller, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, & Robert Valley on pushing the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling for Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4

Before movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Wild Robot, and Flow broke the animation mold established by studios like Pixar, Dreamworks, and Illumination, Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson‘s Love, Death + Robots has been taking risks for the past several years. The animated anthology-style series features wildly talented creators from across the globe, strutting their stuff and pushing the boundaries of animation in bite-sized portions of science fiction, action, romance, comedy, and more. The latest volume of the series, Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4, is no exception to the anthology’s ability to bring audiences to uncharted territory and tell thought-provoking stories.

Leading up to the release of Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4, we sat down with series creators Tim Miller (Deadpool, Secret Level), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Swarm, Spider Rose), and Emmy-winning animator Robert Valley (400 Boys) to discuss the latest collection of shorts for Netflix’s mind-bending animation onslaught.

During our time together, Tim and Jennifer discuss taking risks in animation and throwing the rule book out the window. They also extrapolate the selection process for each Love, Death + Robots volume, the wonder behind the world of Bruce Sterling, whose work inspired Nelson’s “Swarm” and “Spider Rose” shorts. Robert Valley, who, in addition to recalling his time as an animation director for Liquid Television‘s Aeon Flux, talks about the action, heart, and carnage of his latest short, “400 Boys,” working with the band Gorillaz, and how music plays a significant role in his creative process.

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix!