The Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 trailer brings dueling dinosaurs and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the animated anthology

Posted 14 minutes ago

Tim Miller and Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s epic animated anthology series, Love, Death + Robots, returns next month with 10 brand-new chapters of eye-popping animation to set your imagination on overdrive. As we barrel closer to the collection’s anticipated May 15 release date, Netflix is excited to unleash an official Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 trailer to get you pumped for the show’s hallowed return.

In addition to previewing a tornado of the animated madness to come, the latest Love, Death + Robtos Vol. 4 trailer shares the titles for each installment of the upcoming season. All episodes dabble in high-concept science-fiction akin to shows like Liquid Television and the Heavy Metal film series. Episodes included in the season are 400 Boys, For He Can Creep, Golgotha, How Zeke Got Religion, Smart Appliances Stupid Owners, Close Encounters of the Mini Kind, Spider Rose, The Other Large Thing, The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, and Can’t Stop, a curious looking animation featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers as marionettes.

Love, Death + Robots, Netflix, trailer, Tim Miller, animation

The 10-episode anthology series is a mix of horror, science-fiction, and fantasy, with many of the industry’s top talents curating the action and adventure. “We work with some really fucking fantastic writers and artists,” says Love, Death + Robots creator Tim Miller (DeadpoolTerminator: Dark Fate).

Love, Death + Robots is executive produced by David Fincher. Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Miller, Yuh Nelson, and Fincher have all directed series episodes. Fincher made his animation debut with Volume 3’s “Bad Traveling.”

Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 teaser trailer includes everything from gladiatorial combat with dinosaurs to a sold-out Red Hot Chili Peppers concert, what looks like Kaiju-sized babies, miniature UFOs, an indignant talking cat, stabby tentacles, and a dildo with googly eyes! The series is a tour de force of talent. While each story varies in the quality of execution, style, and lasting appeal, each chapter of Love, Death + Robots presents a unique take on well-worn genres and tells new stories within its respective arena. Your mileage may vary from one episode to the next, but each chapter presents a unique vision while showcasing some of the best digital artistry in the game.

What do you think about the Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 trailer? Which animated short are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
