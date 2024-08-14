Secret Level: Prime Video presses Start on a video game anthology series from Love, Death, + Robots creator Tim Miller

Despite Eli Roth’s Borderlands’ abject failure at the box office, video game adaptations continue to endure! While riding high from the success of Fallout, Prime Video is partnering with Love, Death + Robots creator Tim Miller for the adult animated video game anthology Secret Level.

Miller’s new project follows the Love, Death + Robots formula in so much as it’s built on original short stories but set in video game worlds. Details about Secret Level remain a mystery, including which games Miller and his team intend to adapt. According to Deadline, Amazon Games’ New World, Spelunky, and Playstation titles could be a part of the series. It’s worth noting that Gamescom is coming up, and there’s a chance that Secret Level could be a part of the showcase’s opening night. Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio produce Secret Level. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director.

Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum is an action RPG on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Available to play on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, New World: Aeternum lets players explore a thrilling open-world fantasy where players forge their destiny through combat, discovery, and magic. The game has a medieval and steampunk aesthetic, giving Elder Scrolls, Monster Hunter, and Baldur’s Gate vibes. If you’ve seen Love, Death + Robots, you’ll immediately see why Miller is game to adapt New World for the new series. It’s also an Amazon product, which could be part of the deal. I don’t know.

Meanwhile, Spelunky is a hard-as-f**k platformer with randomized levels that offer challenging experiences with every run-based excursion below ground. The game requires players to have lightning-fast reflexes and damn-near precognitive abilities to mine levels while looking for traps, enemies, and treasure. Despite its insane difficulty, Spelunky is massively popular, and players love the torture. I’ve tried playing Spelunky on several occasions and got my ass kicked. My friend Pete, however, dude is unstoppable.

