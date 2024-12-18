Interview: Tim Miller and Dave Wilson Get Into The Games Of Secret Level

Last Updated on December 20, 2024

Video game adaptations have had quite a resurgence in recent years. From Fallout to The Last of Us, it’s incredible how much times seem to have changed (you know, if you ignore Borderlands). And with that shift comes a change in how they’re presented. No longer is the medium confined to only feature-length or season-arching stories. The anthology format allows for the stories to be told in various ways, simply providing a glimpse at these worlds. A tease for something bigger. And that’s precisely what Prime’s Secret Level accomplishes, providing a look at popular videogames like Megaman, Pacman, Warhammer, and even various Playstation greats.

I spoke to both producer Tim Miller and creative director Dave Wilson about all things Secret Level. Given the resurgence in video game adaptations, you can imagine that many companies would be a bit trepidatious about letting their IP join an anthology series. After all, there are many full-length adaptations in various stages of pre-production. Miller and Wilson get into how they were able to get permission from the various developers, while not stepping on the toes of any in-development projects. And as hard as it is for a parent to pick their favorite child, I had to find out which episode of the 15 shorts was their favorite. Their answers may surprise you. Check it all out in the video above!

Secret Level plot: Secret Level is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

SECRET LEVEL IS STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON PRIME VIDEO ON DECEMBER 10TH, 2024.