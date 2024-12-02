Dr. Light’s experiments go haywire and inadvertently create a new hero in the Mega Man teaser trailer for Secret Level

Prime Video‘s Secret Level presses start on the animated anthology series from Love Death + Robots makers on December 10. Still, one of the presentation’s biggest attractions, Mega Man, is teasing his adventure early. A new teaser trailer for the Mega Man episode of Secret Level is making the rounds online, giving us a taste of the Blue Bomber’s origin story and the animation style of the anticipated short.

Secret Level’s Mega Man teaser trailer finds Rock, aka Mega Man, attacked by one of Dr. Light’s inventions. As the two robotic characters trade light-based attacks, Dr. Light’s lab is set aflame as Rock, on his way to becoming Mega Man, realizes the strength of his Mega Buster. Wielding that kind of power comes with a lot of responsibility. Thankfully, Rock is a hero to his core, using the Mega Buster to defeat Dr. Wily’s evil automatons.

The animation in Prime Video’s Mega Man teaser trailer for Secret Level highlights the super-powered short’s slick, almost Disney or Pixar-like art style and dynamic lighting. It’s been ages since Mega Man fans have gotten anything of significance related to the classic character, making this short a highlight of the upcoming series.

The official synopsis for Secret Level reads: “Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

The ensemble cast features an amazing list of names, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart (, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

Secret Level consists of 15 animated shorts inspired by the following game franchises:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus, Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation (featuring various PlayStation brand properties)

Sifu

Speluncky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

