Multiple video games are brought to life in the trailer for the new anthology series Secret Level

A new kind of video game adaptation is coming. It’s not live-action and it’s not just one game, but many games are being turned into episodes of an anthology series from Prime Video. And while the whole series is animated, the look and tone of the many titles are retained through the style of their source material. Amazon has just released the trailer for Secret Level and it looks like an experience never seen before.

The official synopsis for Secret Level reads: “Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

The ensemble cast features an amazing list of names, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

Secret Level consists of 15 animated shorts inspired by the following game franchises:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus, Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation (featuring various PlayStation brand properties)

Sifu

Speluncky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000