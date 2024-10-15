Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Kevin Hart are rumored to voice characters in Secret Level according to a leaked trailer

When Gamescom happened at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio debuted Secret Level, an animated anthology featuring short stories set in the worlds of some of the most popular video games on the planet. The anticipated project hails from the makers of Love, Death + Robots, an anthology series featuring original tales in horror, science-fiction, and fantasy. According to a leaked trailer for Secret Level, the cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves, lending severe star power to the stunningly gorgeous collection of short stories based on video games like Mega Man, Concord, Armored Core, Sifu, Warhammer 40,000, and more. MP1st was the first to report about the leak.

Other names rumored to be in the trailer (which is no longer available after a DMCA takedown) include Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), and Claudia Doumit (The Boys), alongside Michael Beach, Clive Standen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ricky Whittle, Gabriel Luna, Emily Swallow, and more.

Secret Level consists of 15 animated shorts inspired by the following game franchises:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus, Honor of Kings

Mega Man

New World: Aeternum

PAC-MAN

PlayStation (featuring various PlayStation brand properties)

Sifu

Speluncky

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Warhammer 40,000

Tim Miller and Dave Wilson will serve as executive producers of the series, and Wilson will also step up as the supervising director. “‘Secret Level’ weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. “Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling.”

The official synopsis for Secret Level reads: “Each episode of ‘Secret Level’ serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

Are you excited about Secret Level? The teaser trailer has the anthology looking wild in all the right ways. I hope Astro Bot appears in the PlayStation short. He’s my boy.