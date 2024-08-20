Secret Level: Is that Keanu Reeves in the teaser for Prime Video’s gaming anthology series?

Prime Video has dropped a teaser trailer for Secret Level, a video game anthology series from the folks who brought us Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots, and it sure looks like Keanu Reeves (or at least his likeness) will be featured in one of the episodes.

That certainly looks like our buddy Keanu. The episode in question has been confirmed to be set in the world of Armored Core, and the possible Keanu Reeves can actually be seen at two points in the Secret Level teaser, once at the :30 mark and again at the :51 mark. Prime Video hasn’t confirmed Reeves’ involvement in the series, as they said they aren’t making cast announcements at this time. Reeves is no stranger to video games, notably appearing in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand. Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, it was announced last year that CD Projekt Red was developing a live-action project based on the video game.

Tim Millar and Dave Wilson will serve as executive producers of the series, with Wilson also stepping up as the supervising director. “ ‘Secret Level’ weaves a tapestry of iconic games across multiple mediums, to tell a series of unique and captivating stories, ” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. “ Created and led by Tim Miller, Blur Studio, and Supervising Director Dave Wilson, each episode will take our global Prime Video customers on a brand new journey with breathtaking animation and imaginative storytelling. “

The official synopsis for Secret Level reads: “ Each episode of ‘Secret Level’ serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before. ” Other video games that will appear in Secret Level include Concord, Crossfire, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000.

Secret Level will premiere on Prime Video on December 10th.