Sony opens its heart to an adaptation of Tom King and Elsa Charretier’s mind-bending Love Everlasting

Sony Pictures Entertainment is head over heels for Love Everlasting, the twisty comic book series from Tom King (Lanterns, Batman, Superman: Woman of Tomorrow) and illustrator Elsa Charretier (The City Beneath Her Feet, November, The Wicked + The Divine). Room and Frank helmer Lenny Abrahamson directs Love Everlasting from a screenplay by Jane Goldman (Stardust, The Woman in Black, Kingsman: The Secret Service), with Emma Watts and Element’s Ed Guiney producing.

Tom King is a busy man these days. In addition to being a prolific writer, he’s the co-creator of HBO’s Lanterns, the upcoming series based on DC’s Green Lantern. His work at Marvel informed much of the studio’s WandaVision series, and he and Bilquis Evely created Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, soon to be a major motion picture with Craig Gillespie directing. As Deadline says, Love Everlasting is a wild ride! It’s part Groundhog Day and part Quantum Leap, but it’s also got mind-bending sci-fi elements and chilling horror vibes. The story is twisty and unpredictable and will leave your jaw on the floor with every issue.

The official synopsis for the first issue of Love Everlasting reads:

“Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless, terrifying cycle of “romance”—a problem to be solved, a man to marry—and every time she falls in love she’s torn from her world and thrust into another teary saga.”

As Joan embraces one relationship after another, she begins to question what she wants out of life and how to get it. Does she need a partner to become whole? Is love merely a construct Joan can dismiss? How long will she hop from one reality to another before discovering the answers?

I’ve been reading Love Everlasting from the start, and it was an engaging read from beginning to end. King’s writing style is verbose and rhythmic, and he’s adept at deconstructing characters and building them back up again into better people. Meanwhile, Elsa Charretier’s art is exquisite. She creates using a pop art style that looks like a fashion sketchbook with drawings leaping off the page. The two creators are exceptional, and I can’t wait to see how Love Everlasting comes together.