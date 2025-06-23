Are you ready for M3GAN 3.0? Allison Williams has been dreaming about a trilogy

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters later this week, and if the sequel proves to be a hit, it’s safe to say that M3GAN 3.0 could very well be on the horizon. At least, that’s the hope for Allison Williams. The actress—who plays M3GAN’s creator—told THR that while she’s not assuming anything just yet, she and the rest of the team are eager for the chance to return.

“ We don’t want to presume anything, but I would say a lot [of forethought], ” Williams said. “ That’s all I’m going to say. We love to dream; that’s why we’re all in this business. We have big aspirations of big dreams, and I certainly don’t feel like I’m done making these movies with these people and this tonal landscape and the subject matter. So, yeah, I have been dreaming of a third, for sure. “

In a separate interview, M3GAN 2.0 director Gerard Johnstone joked that he wouldn’t be able to pitch M3GAN 3.0 tomorrow because “ I just put every single idea I had into M3GAN 2.0. ” That said, Johnson added that he “ would not be surprised if there’s another five of these movies. So, who knows, maybe I’ll come back for the fifth one. “

The official synopsis for M3GAN 2.0:

Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules. Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around. With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bitch is about to meet her match.