Octavia Spencer reteams with Blumhouse for Ma sequel

Six years ago, Octavia Spencer teamed with Blumhouse Productions for the psychological horror thriller Ma , where she played the homicidal title character, Sue Ann “Ma” Ellington. Now, Deadline reports that Blumhouse has announced that Spencer is coming back for a Ma sequel.

Described as a “darkly funny revenge story,” Ma was directed by Tate Taylor (who previously directed Spencer to an Oscar win for The Help) from a screenplay written by Scotty Landes and Taylor. Spencer’s character Sue Ann was a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.” But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Spencer was joined in the cast of the first movie by Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, and Dante Brown.

Jason Blum, Founder/CEO, Blumhouse, had this to say about the Ma sequel: “ Ma has proven to be a social phenomenon since its release in 2019, with fans eagerly embracing the film and Octavia’s iconic performance as Ma. Ma likes to say ‘don’t make me drink alone,’ so we’re thrilled Octavia will join us again for a second round. “

Taylor produced the first film alongside John Norris and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. Spencer, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, and Robin Fisichella served as executive producers.

Blumhouse didn’t say who’s writing the Ma sequel, whether or not Tate Taylor will be directing the new film, or if any of Spencer’s co-stars will be back. All we know right now is that Octavia Spencer is going to star in a Ma sequel. So let us know by leaving a comment below, are you interested in seeing more of Ma?