Madelyn Cline joins Glen Powell and Cristin Milioti for Judd Apatow’s original untitled comedy film at Universal

Madelyn Cline might have starred in one of last year’s worst films, thanks to Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, but that won’t stop her from coming into the new year with determination and promise. According to Deadline, Cline will star alongside Glen Powell (The Running Man, Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters) and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin, In Your Dreams) in Judd Apatow’s untitled comedy film at Universal. Apatow co-wrote the project with Powell, who stars in the movie as a country-western star in free-fall. The studio plans to release the film on February 5, 2027.

Who is Cline playing in Apatow’s new comedy?

Before assigning Cline the part of a pop star, Apatow and Universal had been looking for real-life pop stars to fill the part. The duo opened up the audition process in recent weeks, with the role ultimately going to Cline. According to Deadline‘s sources, Cline blew the competition out of the water, leading to a deal quickly.

What else has Madelyn Cline been up to?

Cline played Whiskey in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022 before returning for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Outer Banks, where she stars alongside Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, J.D., Drew Starkey, Austin North, Rudy Pankow, and more. She recently starred in the romantic drama The Map That Leads to You, directed by Lasse Hallström. In the film, Heather’s (Madelyn Cline) European adventure takes a turn when she meets Jack (KJ Apa), sparking an unexpected emotional journey neither of them saw coming.

Also on the horizon for Madelyn Cline is a starring role in Day Drinker. The upcoming thriller from Marc Webb (Snow White, Gifted) also stars Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz, focusing on an enigmatic stranger who forms an unlikely bond with a grieving bartender who lost her lover, with their lives intertwining in unexpected ways.

Apatow recently co-directed a Mel Brooks documentary

Judd Apatow recently collaborated with Michael Bonfiglio to co-direct Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man. JoBlo’s Alex Maidy reviewed the brand-new documentary for the site, giving it a 9/10. In his write-up, Alex says “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man is the ultimate birthday gift to the legendary comedian that works as a greatest hits supercut of every iconic moment Mel Brooks has been responsible for over the years. Watching this documentary filled me with joy and memories of my experiences watching Mel Brooks throughout my life, and it makes me want to go back and revisit some of his movies that I haven’t seen in quite a while. The 99 Year Old Man proves that laughter can help us through even the most challenging world events, even if it does not necessarily solve them. If Mel Brooks can survive tuberculosis outbreaks, World War II, and the COVID-19 pandemic, still doing it with a smartass demeanor and a smile on his face, the rest of us can learn a lot about what really matters in this world. A great introduction to Brooks for those unfamiliar with his work and a welcome way to reflect on his legacy, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man is a fantastic watch and one I hope to watch again on June 28 when Mel turns 100.”