Magazine Dreams Review: Jonathan Majors is Phenomenal in this heartbreaking character study

PLOT: An amateur bodybuilder battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons to gain recognition.

REVIEW: I, like many, thought we’d never see Magazine Dreams ever see a proper theatrical release (our own Chris Bumbray reviewed it over two years ago). After Fox Searchlight dropped it from their schedule after Jonathan Majors’ assault conviction, it seemed like a real possibility that it would never see the light of day. Thankfully, Briarcliff Entertainment stepped in and is now giving the film a proper release. And while there’s assuredly a ton of baggage attached, there’s no denying that Magazine Dreams is a phenomenal film that deserves a fair shot.

Magazine Dreams follows Killian Maddox (Majors) an amateur bodybuilder who is struggling with his inner demons. He wants nothing more than to be at the top of the bodybuilding world and is always looking up to famed bodybuilder, Brad Vanderhorn. His adoration manifests itself with strange phone calls and letters to Brad, showing that Killian isn’t all there mentally. He also has a very complex family history, which points to why he acts the way he does. Bodybuilding is his obsession but it’s also what he sees as a way out; finally earning the love and adoration he craves.

Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Killian Maddox is impressive in a way that few actors can manage. He completely loses himself inside this role, giving the audience someone to fully invest in, despite his complicated behavior. It’s hard to say whether or not Majors would have won an Oscar but there’s no doubt that he would have been nominated with its original release. It’s a truly spectacular performance which shows he’s able to play such a variety of emotions from one instant to another, without falling into absurdity. He remains grounded and utterly believable. Also, the level of dedication needed in order to get a body like that cannot be understated. Then to deliver that kind of performance on top of it all, and it’s hard not to be blown away. It’s a shame it won’t reach the levels that it would have otherwise.

This is a showcase for Majors, who is in nearly every scene, but there are still other great roles. Each side character colors Maddox a different shade, painting a very different picture of him from beginning to end. Haley Bennett is absolutely tragic as the cashier who doesn’t understand what she’s getting into with Killian. Even Michael O’Hearn, a former Mr. Universe, does a good job with his screen time. This really speaks to writer/director Elijah Bynum’s ability to work with all sorts of different actors. He shoots in a way that allows you to fully invest in whatever is happening on screen, never questioning the reality of the situation. I was shocked to find he has such little directorial experience because he really impresses.

As an Arnold Schwarzenegger fan, I’ve seen Pumping Iron and even read his autobiography, which goes heavily into his bodybuilding days. It’s a craft that is truly grueling and, to put it lightly, the juice is most definitely not worth the squeeze. And it’s the perfect setting for a character study that examines someone who just isn’t as good as he wants to be, despite his entire identity being wrapped up in it. Even the title implies a goal that is superficial and lacking in depth. But Killian views the world with such a myopic lens, that he’s the perfect type to fall victim to it.

I have no doubt that there will be people who don’t want to give the film a chance due to Majors’ past and the subject matter of the film having some crossover. But that would be a shame as it’s a beautiful examination of loneliness, masculinity, and one’s purpose in life. It’s dark and depressing, absolutely basking in the uncomfortable. This is a heartbreaking experience that will have you thinking about it long after the credits roll. Whether it will serve as Majors’ redemption story, may just be too early to tell.

MAGAZINE DREAMS IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON MARCH 21ST, 2025.