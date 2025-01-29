Magazine Dreams: Jonathan Majors’ delayed bodybuilder drama drops first trailer

After a two year delay, Magazine Dreams is finally set to be released, and the first trailer for the Jonathan Majors drams has dropped.

Briarcliff Entertainment has released the first trailer for Magazine Dreams. The bodybuilding drama was supposed to be released two years ago but was shelved following the Jonathan Majors controversy.

Majors plays Killian Maddox, a man who “ is consumed by his dream of becoming a world famous bodybuilder and one day gracing the cover of fitness magazines. He lives a lonely, regimented life, and his relentless drive for perfection only pushes him deeper towards self destruction, but beneath his tenacious pursuit of superstardom lies a desperate, aching need for human connection. As he battles both the limits of his physical body and his own inner demons, Magazine Dreams explores the lengths one man will go in his haunting quest for recognition in a world that often overlooks him. ” The film was written and directed by Elijah Bynum.

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, the buzz surrounding Magazine Dreams was very positive and looked to be a possible awards contender for Majors. Searchlight quickly snatched up the film and slated it for a December 8, 2023 release. However, they bumped it off the release schedule prior to Majors’ trial, and once he was convicted, some wondered if the movie would ever see the light of day. They released the rights to the filmmakers, and Briarcliff came to the rescue. The film is now set to hit theaters on March 1st.

“ Magazine Dreams is the kind of film that will likely inspire a lot of discourse, ” said our own Chris Bumbray in his review, “ with the buzz out of Sundance being overwhelmingly positive, although the nihilism did rub some the wrong way. It’s a tough watch, but sometimes films like this are essential. ” Given Majors’ conviction for assault and harassment, that “tough watch” might be a little tougher this time around. You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review of Magazine Dreams right here.

What do you think of the trailer for Magazine Dreams? Will you be watching the film?