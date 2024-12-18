Jonathan Majors’s Magazine Dreams weighs in on March 21 courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment

After some rearranging, Jonathan Majors’s Magazine Dreams will be released on March 21, 2025, courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment. Previously, the bodybuilder drama focused on Killian Maddox’s life and struggles premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with talk of a Best Actor nod at the Oscars for Majors’ powerful performance. Unfortunately, Majors’s Hollywood cache quickly fell when he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Searchlight dropped its distribution of Magazine Dreams shortly after Majors’ story made headlines, making Briarcliff Entertainment a knight in shining armor.

On the bright side, audiences will see the hard work of everyone involved with the film early next year. Elijah Bynum directs Magazine Dreams from his script, with Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, and four-time Mr. Universe Mike O’Hearn co-starring.

“Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy, and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work,” Bynum said. “I’m grateful to Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff Entertainment for their unwavering support, passion, and for giving this film the opportunity to reach a wider audience.”

In Magazine Dreams, an amateur bodybuilder (Jonathan Majors) struggles with severe psychological issues while dreaming of stardom. Harrison Page, Harriet Sansom Harris, Haley Bennett, and Michael O’Hearn join Majors as primary cast members. Our own Chris Bumbray experienced the Elijah Bynum-directed film during Sundance, saying it’s “the kind of film that will likely inspire a lot of discourse, with buzz out of Sundance being overwhelmingly positive.”

There’s no telling how audiences will react to Magazine Dreams until the film’s release on March 21. Will the parallels between Maddox’s fragile mental state and Majors’s real-world actions be too similar for audiences to ignore? Most folks have a short memory these days, and if the film is as good as people say it is, Majors could launch a Hollywood comeback. Setting Majors aside, knowing that hundreds of people who worked on the film will see their names in lights is comforting. It takes an army to make a movie of this magnitude, and they all deserve their chance to shine.