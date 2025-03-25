Disney’s Malcolm in the Middle revival sees Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield returning alongside new cast additions

More Wilkerson family members will return for Disney Branded Television’s Malcolm in the Middle revival, with old and new cast members joining the four-episode presentation. The long-in-demand revival is becoming more of a reunion with every addition, though one star won’t return for the Wilkerson family shenanigans.

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm’s brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. At the same time, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark replaces Erik Per Sullivan as Malcolm’s brother, Dewey. There’s no scandal behind Sullivan not returning for the revival. He quit acting in 2010, and in 2024, Movieweb revealed that Sullivan is enjoying a life in academics by studying Victorian literature.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek return for the revival as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois, respectively, with other actors joining the fun. According to reports, Anthony Timpano will play Malcolm’s youngest brother, Jamie, who we saw as a baby and toddler during the latter portion of the original series. Vaughan Murrae plays Malcom’s youngest sibling, Kelly, the baby Lois was pregnant with during the series finale. She is self-sufficient, wise, over-achiever, and more intelligent than most of the Wilkerson family.

Finally, Keeley Karsten plays Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, with Kiana Maderia playing Malcolm’s girlfriend.

What’s the Malcolm in the Middle revival about? According to the show’s official logline, the new episodes find Malcolm, Hal, and Lois leading the limited series. Malcolm and his daughter are pulled into family-related chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) insist on their genius son attending their 40th wedding anniversary. Casting for Malcolm’s daughter and wife is ongoing.

Muniz and Cranston have remained enthusiastic about launching a Malcolm in the Middle revival for several years. While Muniz has trouble remembering a portion of his time working on the show, Cranston says playing Hal is one of his favorite career memories, and he’s eager to reunite with his TV family for more laughs and family drama.

What do you think about today’s additions to Disney‘s Malcolm in the Middle revival? Do you wish Erik Per Sullivan had come out of retirement to play Dewey one last time? Let us know in the comments section below.