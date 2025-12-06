Things get hairy as a Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair teaser confirms the revival’s 2026 release

Lay down a towel and cover your drinking cups because a brief and hairy teaser for the anticipated Malcolm in the Middle revival is officially here! On Friday, Disney debuted the first teaser for the four-episode limited series, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, with a throwback gag to the original series.

Coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026, the teaser takes fans back to the memorable scene in which Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) is shaving Hal’s (Bryan Cranston) back in the family kitchen. As classical music plays, we see Lois buzzing away at the blond hairs on Hal’s back with a shaver. As the tiny hairs collect on the floor, they form the words Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

What’s the revival series about?

The revival series, which will consist of just four episodes, will follow Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his daughter as they are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer returned to write the revival, with producing director Ken Kwapis set to helm all four episodes.

Who stars in the Life’s Still Unfair limited series?

Original cast members Christopher Materson and Justin Berfield returned as Malcolm’s brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. As Erik Per Sullivan has left the world of acting behind, he didn’t come back to play Dewey. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark replaced him. Anthony Timpano plays Jamie, the youngest brother, who is seen as a baby and toddler during the latter portion of the original series. Vaughan Murrae plays Kelly, the baby Lois was pregnant with during the series finale. She is described as “self-sufficient” and “already wiser than most of the family. “

Additionally, Kiana Maderia plays Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend, and Keeley Karsten plays Leah, Malcolm’s daughter. Leah will have “the same sarcastic humor, same impulsiveness and the same frighteningly high intelligence” as her father, but is “far more sensitive and emotional.”

Frankie Muniz on his return to acting for the new series

“Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling,” Muniz said about completing the series earlier this year. “This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever.”

Muniz continued, “I’m so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and everyone of you.”

The actor added that he has “so many incredible pictures of all the cast” that he wanted to post, but Disney wouldn’t let him, “So imagine a picture of all us together, having the time of our lives!”

