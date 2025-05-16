Frankie Muniz wraps on Malcolm in the Middle revival; says experience made him realize “how much I truly love being an actor”

Frankie Muniz announced on social media that he’s officially wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle revival for Disney+. He said the experience reminded him how much he loves acting, so much so that he’s eager to dive into more projects.

“ Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling, ” Muniz said. “ This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever. “

Muniz continued, “ I’m so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family. Another big thing I am taking away from this experience is how much I truly love being an actor. I never officially felt like that label fit me, but now I wear that label proudly and hope to do so much more of it in the future. I am so sad to have to say goodbye to my MITM crew, I love each and everyone of you. “

The actor added that he has “ so many incredible pictures of all the cast ” that he wanted to post, but Disney wouldn’t let him, “ So imagine a picture of all us together, having the time of our lives! “

The revival series, which will consist of just four episodes, will follow Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter as they are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer returned to write the revival, with producing director Ken Kwapis set to helm all four episodes.

Original cast members Christopher Materson and Justin Berfield returned as Malcolm’s brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. As Erik Per Sullivan has left the world of acting behind, he didn’t come back to play Dewey. Instead, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark replaced him. Anthony Timpano plays Jamie, the youngest brother seen as a baby and toddler during the latter portion of the original series. Vaughan Murrae plays Kelly, the baby Lois was pregnant with during the series finale. She is described as “ self-sufficient ” and “ already wiser than most of the family. “