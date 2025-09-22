James Gunn posts an image of his Man of Tomorrow script that strongly hints at Brainiac being a core villain

After its surprise announcement in July, James Gunn’s next Superman film project, Man of Tomorrow, feels like it’s moving faster than a speeding bullet. On Monday afternoon, Gunn posted a photo of the script’s second draft, with a cover that seemingly hints at Brainiac being the primary villain. Plans to move Man of Tomorrow up the DCU food chain come after Gunn’s Superman punched a hole in the global box office with $615.1M+.

According to James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Gunn announced the next chapter of his Superman Saga via social media with a photo of Superman standing alongside Lex Luthor in the unhinged villain’s green and purple warsuit. While teasing Big Blue’s next adventure on the silver screen, Gunn said Man of Tomorrow will not be a direct sequel to this year’s Superman. Presumably, the film takes place after Lex escapes incarceration, with the chrome-domed madman building his iconic armor to stand toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel. Interestingly, Lex used a super-powered robot to smash Supes in the face in Superman. What makes him think it will work on a second try?

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga,'” Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter last month at the premiere for his TV show Peacemaker. “I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

Interestingly, Lex’s wearing his warsuit does not necessarily suggest that he will trade blows with Superman. I’m sure they’ll fight at some point, but now that Brainiac is seemingly in the mix, I could see Lex and Supes joining forces to defeat Brainiac. Meanwhile, I’m sure Lex will have a hidden agenda because he always has one.

Brainiac is a vastly intelligent alien from Colu who has acted as a foil to Superman’s most significant efforts on several occasions. His uniquely powered mental prowess permits him to wield psychic abilities to control robotic and human hosts. Throughout his history on the comic book page, Brainiac has often been able to elude capture thanks to the many beings he can control serving as a proxy for his evil desires.

