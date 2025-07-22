Could Margot Robbie be stomping around as the giant in Tim Burton’s Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman?

Last year, it was reported that Tim Burton was developing a remake of the sci-fi horror classic Attack of the Fifty-Foot Woman with Warner Bros. Burton had taken on a similarly retro-matinee-type monster film with his tongue-in-cheek adaptation of Topps’ Mars Attacks! property. It was previously reported that novelist Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects, Widows) was to be penning the script, with Tim Burton lined up to direct. Since the announcement, there hasn’t been much forward movement reported about the project…until now?

According to Jeff Sneider of The Insneider, the rumor is that the once-stalled Burton project may now have some new life with Margot Robbie possibly signing on as a producer and star as the titular fifty-foot woman. Burton was originally expected to produce the remake alongside Andrew Mittman (Wednesday) of 1.21 Pictures and Tommy Harper (Flowervale Street), with Kai Dolbashian on board as an executive producer. Months after the news of this project, Burton gave the impression that it may have fallen apart, saying to a crowd at the Marrakech Film Festival, “I have no real projects at the moment.”

Robbie and her company, LuckyChap, signed a multi-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. around the same time Burton announced his plans for Fifty-Foot Woman. Although Robbie wasn’t initially involved, her partnership with the studio could give her an opening to hop onto the project. The talk is that the movie is now looking for a new writer, as Flynn had started off strong on the first draft of the script, but her current schedule will now prevent her from making more passes at multiple drafts.