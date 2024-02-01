Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman: Tim Burton to direct a reimagining of the 1958 sci-fi horror classic

Tim Burton gets behind the camera to reimagine the 1958 sci-fi horror classic Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.

Welcome to the Burtonaissance, friends! After blowing up Netflix charts with the delightfully binge-able Addams Family series Wednesday and debuting the title and release date for the long-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, Tim Burton is ready to announce another project! According to Deadline, Tim Burton is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures to reimagine the sci-fi horror classic Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman!

Former Entertainment Weekly reporter and novelist Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects, Widows) is penning the script, with Tim Burton lined up to direct. In the 1958 Nathan Juran-directed classic, an abused socialite, Nancy Fowler Archer (Allison Hayes), grows to gigantic size because of an alien encounter and a scrapped murder attempt. After rising to an alarming height, Nancy pursues her cheating husband with revenge coursing through her veins. Prepare yourselves for death and desire! A rampage of destruction and a new high in terror!

Tim Burton returns to the ’50s for this larger-than-life thriller after directing 1996’s Mars Attacks, based on the Topps trading card craze. In Mars Attacks, Martians invade Earth with unbeatable weapons and a cruel sense of humor. Exploding with Burton’s signature style, the film features an A-list cast of Hollywood heavy hitters, including Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Annette Bening, Glenn Close, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, Pam Grier, Jack Black, Natalie Portman, Paul Winfield, Lisa Marie, Lukas Haas, Jim Brown, and Sylvia Sidney!

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice rises from the grave to haunt theaters on September 6, 2024. Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice for the highly-anticipated and long-gestating sequel, with Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Catherin O’Hara as Delia Deetz, Monica Belluci as Beetlejuice’s wife, Willem Dafoe as a law officer in the afterlife, and Justin Theroux in a mysterious role. Hopes are extraordinarily high for Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel, with the original hailed as a horror comedy classic to aspire to.

After unleashing Grata Gerwig’s Barbie to a $1.44 billion box office score, could WB hope that lightning strikes twice with Tim Burton’s Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman? Who should play the lead character? Where should the story take place? California? Las Vegas? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below.