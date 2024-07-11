Damn, Gina! Martin Lawrence is developing a Martin prequel series centering on Martin Payne as a teenager

After starring alongside Will Smith in one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Martin Lawrence is ready to the spotlight with another of his classic characters to give fans of his comedy stylings a shot of nostalgia. Prepare yourselves for a Martin prequel series! Say it with me. Damn, Gina!

Young Martin is an hour-long drama series from Martin Lawrence through his production company RunTelDat and Marvin Peart’s WonderHill Studios. According to Deadline, Young Martin is a “contemporary origin story centering on Martin Payne, a charismatic teenager navigating the complexities of transitioning from youth to adulthood. It reimagines the character played by Lawrence on Martin, paying homage to the original show, which aired on Fox from 1992-97.”

“Out of all the hit shows during the 90’s, there was only one Martin — a show that defined culture and positivity. Martin reflected a real group of friends from our community that wound up on TV screens all over the world,” said Marvin Peart. “I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera. In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry and it’s an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans.”

Young Martin takes place in modern Detroit and follows Martin Payne, a firey teenager fueled by determination, ambitious ideas, and compassion for his friends and family. The show explores Martin and the people around him as he navigates the awkward years between adolescence and adulthood. Martin is a quick thinker, which often lands him in compromising situations where he must confront obstacles, emotions, and the path to success before missing an opportunity.

Yo! I used to watch Martin all the time in the ’90s! Garrett Morris’s Stan Winters was legendary, while Tracy Morgan’s Hustle Man was always a treat, and don’t get me started on Lawrence’s Shaneneh Jenkins!

Are you interested in checking out the Martin prequel series, Young Martin? Do you think Lawrence will provide narration like Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris? We’ll find out when Young Martin debuts.