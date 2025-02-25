Better stop that vehicle! James Gunn says he’s open to making a Marvel Rivals-like platform with DC characters

By the Eye of Agamotto! James Gunn is giving gamers hope by saying he’d be open to making a Marvel Rivals-like video game featuring DC characters! Suppose you have your finger on the pulse of the gaming industry. In that case, you know that Marvel Rivals from NetEase and Marvel Games is the latest live-service juggernaut to find players trading their V-Bucks for Chrono Tokens and taking control of many of their favorite Marvel heroes and villains for a frenzied free-for-all of action and entertainment.

While most live-service games come and go (R.I.P. Concord, we hardly knew ye), Marvel Rivals feels like it’s here to stay with its steady flow of updates, balance changes, additional characters, and skins galore. Marvel Rivals finds players engaging in frenetic comic book-style combat with playable characters ranging from Wolverine to Jeff the Land Shark, Luna Snow, The Punisher, Squirrel Girl, and more. Each round pits one team against the other as they battle for dominance, act as escorts, or grandly destroy one another in many game modes. The fast-paced gameplay keeps players engaged from start to finish, with new rounds quickly rolling over after victory or defeat.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, James Gunn said, “It’s totally possible “ for DC to establish a game similar to Marvel Rivals. “I’d be open to it.”

Before you get too excited, Gunn said he’s open to the idea, but that does not mean it will happen. Firstly, it takes years to develop any video game, let alone one as tight as Marvel Rivals. There’s also a matter of trend-chasing, which is all too common in the video game industry. By the time DC is ready to launch its version of Marvel Rivals, gamers could have moved on to the next best thing. While other live-service shooters have failed to capture gamers’ interest, Marvel’s pulling off iconic characters with recognizable move sets helps set the game apart from the competition. DC can replicate this magic, but they’ll need to act fast. Don’t get me started on Gunn’s goal of keeping the same actors across all platforms. That’s another matter I still think is unrealistic and a mistake on the studio’s behalf.

Still, imagine swinging through Gotham City as the Dark Knight, punching Lex Luthor in the face as Superman in Metropolis, generating light-based weapons as a Green Lantern, or crashing through padded cells as Harley Quinn in Arkham Asylum. It would be a blast! I hope someone at DC is taking a hard look at Marvel Rivals and is thinking of ways to adapt the game for DC fans. I would play it in a heartbeat.