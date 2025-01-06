The Fantastic Four and Dracula make their Marvel Rivals debut in the exciting trailer for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls

It’s clobbering time! Or at least it will be when the first season of Marvel Rivals kicks off on January 10, 2025! After an incredibly successful launch, Marvel Rivals is still going strong by retaining 90% of its player base since its debut. The always-online, free-to-play Hero Shooter features 33 playable characters (soon to be 37), ranging from heroes to villains and everyone in between. The fast-paced gameplay finds players unleashing character-specific powers across multiple Marvel Universe locales. With a carefully balanced team (or an unbalanced but skilled beat-down), teams battle for map domination, successful payload transport, and more. While the first weeks of Marvel Rivals were a testing ground for server stress, a trailer for the first official season, “Eternal Night Falls,” is here to introduce the Fantastic Four and Dracula!

Here’s the official synopsis:

Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon’s orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures. With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls begins on Jan 10, 2025, at 1am PST.

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls introduces Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Doctor Susan Storm-Richards (Invisible Woman), Ben Grimm (The Thing), and Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) as playable characters. While the characters’ move sets are unknown, players can expect the Fab Four to execute attacks specific to their comic book exploits. In other words, Reed will likely bend, stretch, and transform around opponents while Sue uses her abilities to heal and shield her teammates from danger. Ben undoubtedly uses his brute strength to level anyone dumb enough to challenge him, while Johnny goes Nova with his fire-based attacks.

In the weeks since Marvel Rivals arrived, I have found myself switching between several characters, including Squirrel Girl, Jeff the Land Shark, Captain America, Namor, Black Panther, and Luna Snow. I’ve heard whispers about Invisible Woman belonging to the Healer class, which is very exciting! I can’t wait to “get in there” with the Fantastic Four and discover how the Fab Four alters people’s approach to the game.

Marvel Rivals is available to play right now for free on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.

