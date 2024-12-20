A Jeff the Land Shark project is circling the waters at Marvel Studios

It sounds like everyone’s favorite chompy boy, Jeff the Land Shark, is getting his own project at Marvel Studios! The increasingly popular Marvel character created by Kelly Thompson and Daniele di Nicuolo could be the focus of a new film or television series, at least if Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation, has anything to say about it.

Speaking with Brandon Davis about What If… Season 3, Winderbaum hinted that a Jeff the Land Shark project is more than likely to happen. The adorable, dog-like shark recently made a splash in the studio’s hero shooter video game Marvel Rivals, alerting the masses to his overwhelming appeal. In Marvel Rivals, players controlling Jeff can quickly swim around the level (Jaws-style) to reach teammates in need of healing. Jeff uses a powerful stream of water, floating bubbles, and chip-damage attacks to save compatriots or eliminate foes. If you wait long enough or perform well in the game, Jeff can unleash an ultimate attack that sees him creating a whirlpool that sucks players into its vortex for a devastating attack. Jeff the Land Shark is one of my favorite characters in Marvel Rivals, alongside Squirrel Girl, Punisher, Hela, and Luna Snow.

Jeff the Land Shark debuted in Kelly Thompson’s West Coast Avengers #7 as Gwen Poole’s adopted pet. When he’s not hanging out with Gwenpool, he’s mixing it up with Kate Bishop or starring in his own collection of one-shot comics under the name It’s Jeff…

While Jeff frustrates some Marvel Rivals players, others embrace his adorable antics and Saturday Morning Cartoon vibes. Winderbaum does not say what kind of project Marvel Studios has in mind for the character, though a series of shorts on Disney+ feels like the right approach. I’m picturing something akin to Marvel’s I am Groot series, but way better. It will probably be a while before we hear anything more about a project featuring Jeff the Land Shark. Still, it’s nice to know Marvel Studios is aware of his increasing popularity and hopes to capitalize on it with a new film or television project.