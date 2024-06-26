Marvel Studios makes a return to Hall H for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con

There are quite a bit of projects in development at Marvel with curious eyes upon it. This year, the studio returns to Hall H, which gives us an opportunity to get some new previews.

Last year, the industry had to skip many usual promotional events since the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers’ Guild were on strike. Press for films being showcased at film festivals would not feature any actors, and for an event such as San Diego’s Comic-Con International, the panels normally reserved for big movie reveals would become an unforeseen barren wasteland with many canceled appearances. This included panels for Dune: Part TwoThe Boys spin-off series Gen V, Amazon’s The Wheel of Time, Lionsgate’s upcoming The Strangers trilogy, and more.

This year, things are getting back in full swing as Deadline now reports that Marvel Studios will be making their way back to the illustrious Hall H at Comic-Con, where the studio has reigned for so long during the Infinity Saga. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 25-28, and Marvel usually comes in at the tail end on the second to last day. The Marvel label still made an appearance at the event last year. However, it was on the trade floor with attention being paid to the comics with artists and writers in tow for autographs and pictures.

The scheduled panel this year falls on the opening weekend of one of the year’s most anticipated movies and the only superhero film to be released — Deadpool & Wolverine. Although that film opens the same weekend, it shouldn’t be overlooked that Marvel would take the opportunity to squeeze in some final promotion for the sequel along with some bonuses.

Earlier at CinemaCon, audiences already got to see some first looks at Anthony Mackie in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated to release next February, so some new footage from that entry may be in the cards. Additionally, Florence Pugh has teased her fans on her social media from the set of Thunderbolts, so it’s possible some new footage or images may be released during this panel.

Other projects such as the Marvel series Wonder Man and Iron Heart with Wakanda Forever‘s Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) have completed shooting, which may mean we might get sneak peeks at those projects. Marvel has also been making waves with the development of The Fantastic Four. Perhaps some of those associated with the upcoming reboot will make appearances or concept art could be revealed.

Whatever may show, stay tuned to this site as JoBlo will be in attendance for all the newly released information!

Source: Deadline
