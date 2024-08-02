Disney deletes a Marvel Studios title from its 2026 calendar as Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain gets a brief delay

After Disney shuffles its upcoming release calendar, a Marvel Studios film project gets deleted from its 2026 spot.

Disney is adjusting its schedule, with a Marvel Studios film dated for 2026 disappearing from the lineup. A film project set to debut on July 24, 2026, is no longer on the calendar, though it remains a mystery which project it was. Before you start speculating about the hellish production of Marvel’s Blade, the superhero film starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker still holds tight to its November 7, 2025 date.

Also moving on the schedule is the Jesse Eisenberg-directed comedic drama A Real Pain. The upcoming film stars Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Because Disney is moving its mysterious Marvel project, other titles will shift. You’ll find a complete breakdown of Disney’s schedule below:

THUNDERBOLTS* is the updated title of THUNDERBOLTS dated on 5/2/25

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 3/7/25 is removed from schedule

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS is the updated title of THE FANTASTIC FOUR dated on 7/25/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/8/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/12/25

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY is the updated title of AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY dated on 5/1/26

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 8/14/26 moves to 8/7/26

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 9/18/26 moves to 9/11/26

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 2/12/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 3/5/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 4/2/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 5/28/27

UNTITLED PIXAR is now dated on 6/18/27

UNTITLED MARVEL is now dated on 7/23/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 8/6/27

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/17/27

Does anyone want to take a crack at what some of those UNTITLED Disney, Pixar, and Marvel projects are? We’ll likely learn more at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for 2024, from August 9 to August 11, 2024. In the meantime, let us know what you think could appear on the list in the comments section below. Could Toy Story 5 occupy Pixar’s 2027 slot? We shall see.