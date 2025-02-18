Masters of the Universe movie adds Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man

Bumblebee director Travis Knight takes on the duties of bringing He-Man to the big screen in the upcoming Masters of the Universe adaptation. Knight’s impressive work on Kubo and the Two Strings was followed up by the Transformers prequel spin-off and most fans of the franchise hailed it as one of the best and faithful to the original series. Knight was a professed fan of the 80s original, which made him pretty ideal for that property and one can assume he’ll bring the same enthusiasm to his Masters of the Universe reboot.

The iconic He-Man is set to be played by a buffed-up Nicholas Galitzine and The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that three new actors have joined the battle in Eternia. Jon Xue Zhang has been cast in the film as the side character Ram-Man. Sasheer Zamata will be joining the fray as Suzie. And finally, Christian Vunipola has also been added to the cast as Hussein.

Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine is joined in the cast by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW‘s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.