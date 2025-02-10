Morena Baccarin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson have the power as they join the cast of Masters of the Universe as Sorceress and Fisto

There’s a party in Eternia, and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine, Elevation, Fast Charlie) and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Those About to Die, Game of Thrones, Vikings: Valhalla) are ready to bust a groove! Amazon MGM Studios‘s Masters of the Universe movie is preparing for battle with Baccarin playing The Sorceress, while Jóhannesson plays the role of Malcolm, aka Fisto.

Baccarin and Jóhannesson join previously announced cast members Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops. LAIKA CEO and filmmaker Travis Knight directs Masters of the Universe from a screenplay by Chris Buttler, based on a first draft by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Plot details for Knight’s Masters of the Universe remain a mystery. However, you can count on the live-action adventure revolving around Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the brave hero He-Man thanks to his Power Sword. While riding atop his trusty companion, Battle Cat, He-Man uses his superhuman strength and courage to defend Eternia from Skeletor and his evil forces.

After making a splash as Inara Serra for Joss Whedon’s Firefly and Serenity, Morena Baccarin featured in many films and television series, including playing Leslie Thompkins in the Gotham TV series, before landing the role of Vanessa in Marvel’s Deadpool film franchise. She recently played Tina opposite Minnie Driver, Julianna Marguiles, Benjamin Bratt, and Patrick Wilson in Edward Burns’s Millers in Marriage. The 2024 drama tells the tale of three middle-aged married couples coming to grips with universal questions about marriage and fidelity, professional success and failure, and the challenge of finding a second act. She plays Nina in her latest film, Elevation, starring Anthony Mackie and Maddie Hasson. The alien invasion film from George Nolfi focuses on a single father and two women who venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is an Icelandic actor known for starring in myriad television series, including 2024’s sword-and-sandals drama Those About to Die. His next role is in the TV miniseries Vigdís, which tells the story of Vigdis from when she was a teenager in the late 1940s until she decided to run for president against three male candidates in 1980. VIGDIS is an inspirational story of hope and integrity.

Are you excited about Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe? What do you think about Morena Baccarin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson playing The Sorceress and Fisto, respectively? Let us know in the comments section below.