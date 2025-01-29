Masters of the Universe: Alison Brie is working on getting buffed up to play Evil-Lyn

The Masters of the Universe toy and cartoon franchise got a live-action film adaptation back in 1987, with Dolph Lundgren taking on the role of lead hero He-Man, who defends the planet Eternia (and the rest of the universe) from evil forces, usually headed up by the villain Skeletor. To cut costs, the majority of the film is set on 1980s Earth, with He-Man and various other characters being transported from Eternia to Earth with the use of a “Cosmic Key.” Another live-action film adaptation of Masters of the Universe has been in development hell for a long time, but it looks like might finally escape into production, as Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios are pushing the project forward and aiming for a theatrical release date of June 5, 2026. The cast has been assembling over the last several months, with Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White and Royal Blue) set to play He-Man, Camila Mendes (Riverdale) taking on the role of Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) on board to play the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), and GLOW‘s Alison Brie set to portray Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn. Brie signed on about three months ago, and in a new interview she said she’s working on getting buffed up for the role.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

While speaking to Variety, Brie confirmed that Masters of the Universe is about to start filming. When asked if she needs to put on muscle to play Evil-Lyn, she said, “ I’ve been doing it for years. I’ve just been maintaining, since GLOW, a pretty steady layer of muscle, but I’ve been trying to get a little more buffed up. ” Asked if she was into the He-Man cartoon as a kid, she answered, “ I remember watching it as a kid. Less than remembering the show itself and details about the show, I more just remember the act of being in front of the TV, watching the show. And She-Ra, of course. It has been fun to go back and watch episodes of the original cartoon. It’s cheeky, it’s weird, it’s funny. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Alison Brie play Evil-Lyn in the new live-action Masters of the Universe movie? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.