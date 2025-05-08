Materialists gets a throwback-style trailer complete with narration

Dakota Johnson is a matchmaker who gets more than she bargained for in the new trailer for Materialists. The rom-com-with-a-twist comes from the writer/director of the Academy Award-nominated film Past Lives. The film was first announced in February 2024, with producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films attached to the project, along with David Hinojosa of the 2AM production company. A new trailer from A24 just dropped.

Materialists stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal. The very brief plot synopsis reads, “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.” The newly released trailer is a major throwback to the style of trailers from the 80s and 90s, with very few of the usual modern-day trailer “hit” sound effects, Madonna’s “Material Girl” plays throughout and it even features a trailer narrator. Pedro Pascal takes a break from his usual intense action/dramatic roles for a change of pace with this film as he swoops in as a romantic lead to sweep Johnson off her feet. However, it seems that almost immediately, things are disrupted by Chris Evans’ character and the love triangle is formed.

Johnson is also set to appear in the horror film Verity with Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway. Hathaway’s character is Verity Crawford, a famous author who is unable to finish her latest thriller novel after a car accident leaves her badly injured and incapacitated. So her husband Jeremy offers a struggling writer named Lowen a huge sum of money to complete the remaining books in the series. Lowen accepts the gig but uncovers dark secrets in the process — including an unfinished manuscript that hints at chilling admissions about Verity and her family’s past — leaving Lowen to determine if Verity is a gifted fictionist or deranged psychopath. Johnson will be playing struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, with Hartnett as Verity’s husband, Jeremy Crawford.

Meanwhile, you can also catch Pascal in the new season of the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us. Set five years after the events of the first season, The Last of Us season 2 will follow Pascal as Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us season 2 features Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara joins the cast in a new pivotal role. Jeffrey Wright will also reprise his role as Issac, which he played in The Last of Us: Part II video game. The character is the ruthless leader of the Washington Liberation.

