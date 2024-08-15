LAPD makes multiple arrests connected with the accidental drug overdose of actor Matthew Perry

Update: Five defendants have been charged concerning the ketamine-related death of Matthew Perry. The five individuals include a live-in assistant, two doctors, and a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen.” According to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, the five are associated with a “broad underground criminal network” that provided Perry and others with ketamine. Estrada says the group “took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves.”

The individuals charged include Jasveen Sangha, 41, a.k.a. “The Ketamine Queen,” of North Hollywood; Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. “Dr. P,” of Santa Monica; and Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne. On August 8, Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine, resulting in death, admitting to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry.

Other defendants arrested include Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in assistant, who allegedly conspired with Sangha, Fleming, and Plasencia to obtain and distribute ketamine to Perry illegally. Finally, Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, will plead guilty to selling ketamine to Plasencia.

Estrada says all the named defendants knowingly took advantage of Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. Their cruelty will not go unpunished as the investigation continues.

Original Article: As family, friends, and fans continue to mourn the sudden loss of Friends star Matthew Perry after the actor’s accidental drug overdose, a break in the ongoing case has led to the arrest of one suspect, with other arrests expected to follow.

“This is a very difficult case to piece together,” a senior law enforcement source told Deadline Thursday. “What has happened today and will be announced…there will be likely be more arrests later.” After a Department of Justice news conference in Los Angeles, more details should follow this afternoon.

Specifics about Perry’s untimely passing have plagued concerned individuals since the night in question. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Upon further inspection, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office declared that Perry had passed away from the “acute effects of ketamine.” After a series of investigative tests, the autopsy report also cited drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine – a drug used to combat opioid use.

Before his passing, Perry became quite vocal about his efforts to remain sober and get his career back on an even path. He even had an idea to make a Mattman movie with Adam McKay. The fact remains that Perry was something of a Batman obsessive. He spent $20 million on a 10,000-square-foot mansion to house a “bat cave” filled with Dark Knight memorabilia. Perry also titled the final chapter in his addiction memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, “Batman.” He even devised a nickname for himself as an homage to Bats, “Mattman” – or Matman, as he spells it in the book. Plotting a comeback into the limelight, Perry brought his ideas for a Mattman film project to Don’t Look Up filmmaker Adam McKay, who cast the actor as a smarmy cable news anchor in the apocalyptic comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill. Ultimately, Perry’s role fell to the cutting room floor, but only after he approached McKay about his Mattman fantasy.

The LAPD announced an open investigation into Perry’s death in May, releasing the following statement:

“On October 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the residence of actor Matthew Perry to conduct a death investigation. On October 29, 2023, an autopsy of Mr. Perry was performed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. On December 15, 2023, the results of the autopsy indicated that Mr. Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine.” Based on the Medical Examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry’s death.“

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details as authorities continue to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the beloved actor’s death.