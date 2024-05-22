Death of Matthew Perry being investigated by LAPD & DEA

The LAPD and DEA have launched a joint investigation to learn more about what led to the death of Matthew Perry.

While the autopsy revealed that Matthew Perry had a high level of ketamine in his system at the time of death, this joint criminal investigation is trying to figure out the exact source of the anesthetic. According to TMZ, investigators are actively pursuing people within the community who could provide any information that would aid in their search.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home last fall. While the initial suspicion was that he had drowned, the autopsy report had more details on the causes, particularly as they related to ketamine and other factors. While details on the investigation over Matthew Perry’s death are slim at this point, if there is a party to be found as far as how he obtained the ketamine, hopefully justice can be done. We saw this happen just last year when multiple men tied to the 2021 accidental overdose death of Michael K. Williams were found guilty and sentenced to prison.

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, a namesake foundation was established to try to help others with addiction, something the Friends star struggled with for a long time. “In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

Matthew Perry had been extremely candid about his history of drug use, detailing it on various talk shows and his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released the year prior to his death.

Expectedly, tributes to Matthew Perry poured in following his death, with fans and co-workers reacting to the tragic news to remember just how funny, talented and loved he was both on and off the camera.

